Jesse Yap wins SPGA President's Cup

Rookie pro Jesse Yap made it a wire-to-wire win at the $30,000 SPGA President's Cup, after a three-under 68 on the final day at the Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday. He finished three shots ahead of Mitchell Slorach (69).

M. Murugiah (71) also led all the way to win by seven strokes from Poh Eng Wah (75) in the senior division. - GODFREY ROBERT

FINAL SCORES: 205: Jesse Yap 67-70-68. 208: Mitchell Slorach 68-71-69. 209: Gregory Foo 72-69-68. 210: Quincy Quek 70-71-69. 213: Amanda Tan 73-69-71, Koh Dengshan 71-67-75. Seniors: 210: M. Murugiah 66-73-71. 217: Poh Eng Wah 70-72-75. 222: Stuart Holmes 72-74-76.