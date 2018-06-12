Johnson reclaims No. 1 spot

American golfer Dustin Johnson reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking by cruising to a six-shot victory in the FedEx St Jude Classic in Tennessee yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 33-year-old, knocked off the top of the rankings last month by fellow American Justin Thomas, mixed three birdies, a bogey and a stunning final-hole eagle to finish on 19 under par.

It was Johnson's 18th career US PGA Tour victory and his second at the St Jude Classic, which he also won in 2012.