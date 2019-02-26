Johnson wins WGC-Mexico for 2nd time in 3 years

Dustin Johnson captured his 20th US PGA Tour title yesterday morning (Singapore time), firing a five-under 66 to beat Rory McIlroy by five strokes in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The American, 34, finished with a 21-under 263 total to win the event at the Club de Golf Chapultepec for the second time in three years.

"It clicked. I hit it really well this week," Johnson said. "It means a lot, to get 20 wins out here is very difficult. To do it before I turn 35 is pretty incredible.

"This is a big win for me. It gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year. I feel like the game is in good form."

McIlroy closed with a 67, thanks to a sizzling back nine - six birdies in seven holes before a bogey at 18 - but it wasn't enough to catch the red-hot Johnson.

Johnson has won at least one PGA event in 12th straight years, with his 20th career win coming in his 246th start.

Englishmen Paul Casey (65) and Ian Poulter (68) shared third on 273 with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68).

Sergio Garcia (70), Patrick Cantlay (70) and Cameron Smith (70) shared sixth.