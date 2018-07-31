Johnson's third win of the year

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson rebounded from a shock early exit at the British Open to capture the Canadian Open title yesterday morning (Singapore time) for his third victory of 2018.

Johnson fired a six-under 66 for a three-stroke win, after starting the final round of the US PGA Tour event at the Glen Abbey course in a four-way tie for the lead.

"I really, really hit the ball well all four days," the 34-year-old American said.

The win was the 19th title of his career and comes just over a week after he failed to make the cut at Carnoustie.

Johnson finished at 23-under 265, finally breaking through in an event where he finished runner-up in 2013 and 2016.

South Koreans Kim Whee and An Byeong Hun finished second after they each shot 69.