Johnson's third win of the year
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson rebounded from a shock early exit at the British Open to capture the Canadian Open title yesterday morning (Singapore time) for his third victory of 2018.
Johnson fired a six-under 66 for a three-stroke win, after starting the final round of the US PGA Tour event at the Glen Abbey course in a four-way tie for the lead.
"I really, really hit the ball well all four days," the 34-year-old American said.
The win was the 19th title of his career and comes just over a week after he failed to make the cut at Carnoustie.
Johnson finished at 23-under 265, finally breaking through in an event where he finished runner-up in 2013 and 2016.
South Koreans Kim Whee and An Byeong Hun finished second after they each shot 69.
They and Kevin Tway were tied for the 54-hole lead with Johnson. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now