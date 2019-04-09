Ko is fifth South Korean to win ANA Inspiration

Golfer Ko Jin Young joined the long list of South Korean LPGA major champions yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a three-shot victory over compatriot Lee Mi Hyang at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California.

Ko, last year's Rookie of the Year, overcame a late wobble in the final round to become the fifth Korean to win the event after Grace Park (2004), Yoo Sun Young (2012), Park In Bee (2013) and Ryu So Yeon (2017).

She is the 15th woman from South Korea to win a major, the most of any country other than the United States, and the victory saw her move up to fifth in the world rankings.

"I had a great round and a great week. I felt nervous today but I just tried to keep myself calm," said Ko.

After her lead had been reduced to one shot with three holes to play following two quick bogeys, Ko responded like a true champion, a perfectly judged 10-foot birdie putt at the 16th proving the decisive blow at Mission Hills .

She clinched the title in style with another birdie at the last for a two-under 70, bursting into tears when the putt fell.

"My caddie told me on the 18th that I had a two-shot lead and to not worry, just enjoy it," Ko said." So many Korean players had a great tournament, and it's a real honour for me to win."