Koepka lands top spot for the first time

Oct 22, 2018 06:00 am

Triple Major champion Brooks Koepka will overtake Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose to become world No. 1 golfer for the first time after winning the CJ Cup by four strokes yesterday.

"It's a dream come true," said Koepka, after completing a final round of eight-under 64 at the US PGA Tour event in South Korea, highlighted by a chip-in for birdie on the 16th, to finish 21 under par.

"I don't think I ever thought in my wildest dreams I'd be the best golfer in the world. It's amazing to go world No. 1 with a win. I always wanted to earn my way to No. 1."

The 2018 US PGA Tour Player of the Year, Koepka carded a 267 total to win the US$9.5-million (S$13m) tournament and hold off fellow American Gary Woodland, who bagged birdies in a final-round 63 for a 271 aggregate.

Koepka, who started the week ranked third behind Johnson and Rose, will leapfrog the pair when the new rankings are announced today. - AFP

Woods cites fatigue for Ryder Cup failure

