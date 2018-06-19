Koepka retains US Open title

American Brooks Koepka putted brilliantly to win the US Open by one stroke at Shinnecock Hills in New York yesterday morning (Singapore time), becoming the first golfer in almost 30 years to retain his title.

England's Tommy Fleetwood gave him a run for his money with a seven-under 63 that matched the lowest score in tournament history, but Koepka's closing 68 saw him finish top of the leaderboard on one-over 281.

Dustin Johnson was left to ponder another major that got away. After starting the day in a four-way tie for the lead with Koepka, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau, 2016 champion Johnson carded a 70 to finish two shots back in third place.

Masters champion Patrick Reed (68) was fourth, three strokes behind Koepka, after his early charge - five birdies in the first seven holes - faltered.

With the win, Koepka became the first player to win back-to-back US Opens since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989.