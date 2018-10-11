Koepka voted Player of the Year

Brooks Koepka, this year's US Open and PGA Championship winner, was announced yesterday as the US PGA Tour Player of the Year, having won a vote by tour players.

The 28-year-old American captured the Jack Nicklaus Trophy after a historic 2017-18 campaign that saw him defend his US Open crown by winning at Shinnecock.

He then denied Tiger Woods a 15th Major title by holding off a final-round rally in August at Bellerive.

Koepka, who missed nearly four months in early 2018 with a left wrist injury, also managed four other top-10 efforts in the season.

They included second-place finishes at the WGC HSBC Champions and at Colonial.