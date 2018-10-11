Koepka voted Player of the Year
Brooks Koepka, this year's US Open and PGA Championship winner, was announced yesterday as the US PGA Tour Player of the Year, having won a vote by tour players.
The 28-year-old American captured the Jack Nicklaus Trophy after a historic 2017-18 campaign that saw him defend his US Open crown by winning at Shinnecock.
He then denied Tiger Woods a 15th Major title by holding off a final-round rally in August at Bellerive.
Koepka, who missed nearly four months in early 2018 with a left wrist injury, also managed four other top-10 efforts in the season.
They included second-place finishes at the WGC HSBC Champions and at Colonial.
Other finalists for the award included Englishman Justin Rose, British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy and Americans Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. - AFP
