Koh Dengshan leads 5th leg of S'pore Pro Series Invitational

Koh Dengshan took a first-round lead in the fifth leg of the Singapore Pro Series Invitational Presented by FTAG with a one-under 70 yesterday.

Hot on his heels at the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club are Amanda Tan, Shannon Tan and Justin Kuk on 71.

Gregory Foo, who leads Race to FTAG Cup standings carded a 75. There is a $3,000 winners' cheque on offer for this leg.

The overall winner of the Race to FTAG Cup stands to win $10,000. There are three more legs, with the eighth and final leg scheduled for next January.