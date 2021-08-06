Golf

Local golf pro Amanda Tan sizzles to victory at Sentosa

Aug 06, 2021 06:00 am

Golfer Amanda Tan became the first female to win on the Fintech Alliance Global (FTAG) Singapore Pro Series yesterday.

The 22-year-old professional birdied her last two holes to close with a two-under 69 for a two-under 140 at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course.

It helped her clinch the series' fifth leg with a three-shot win over compatriots Shannon Tan (72), an amateur, and overnight leader Koh Dengshan (73).

A further stroke back were five-time Asian Tour winner Mardan Mamat and Abdul Hadi. Both closed with matching 72s.

Amanda earned $3,000 and rose to sixth in the Order of Merit list with a $4,800 purse.

Koh leads trio by one stroke

