Local golf pro Amanda Tan sizzles to victory at Sentosa

Golfer Amanda Tan became the first female to win on the Fintech Alliance Global (FTAG) Singapore Pro Series yesterday.

The 22-year-old professional birdied her last two holes to close with a two-under 69 for a two-under 140 at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course.

It helped her clinch the series' fifth leg with a three-shot win over compatriots Shannon Tan (72), an amateur, and overnight leader Koh Dengshan (73).

A further stroke back were five-time Asian Tour winner Mardan Mamat and Abdul Hadi. Both closed with matching 72s.

Amanda earned $3,000 and rose to sixth in the Order of Merit list with a $4,800 purse.