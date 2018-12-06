Loh on a high with 71
On a day of high scores - also due to lightning interruptions - Hailey Loh stood supreme on the second day of the SICC/DBS Junior Invitational Golf Championships yesterday.
Hailey shot a one-under 71, marked by five birdies and four bogeys, to take a commanding 10-shot lead over Thailand's Thantita Aungsuseewang on 148 in the Girls' B Division at the New Course.
Hailey was the only golfer in the 97-player field with a red number yesterday.
LEADERBOARD (TOP TWO)
- Boys' A: 149: Kentaro Nanayama 75-74. 152: Justin Kuk 74-78.
- Boys' B: 154: Gene Chaikangwai 78-76. 155: Chayanon Kewpitak 79-76, Napat Vorrasanpisit 79-76.
- Girls' A: 150: Thamnida Seema 75-75. 159: Boram Jung 83-76.
