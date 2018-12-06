Loh on a high with 71

On a day of high scores - also due to lightning interruptions - Hailey Loh stood supreme on the second day of the SICC/DBS Junior Invitational Golf Championships yesterday.

Hailey shot a one-under 71, marked by five birdies and four bogeys, to take a commanding 10-shot lead over Thailand's Thantita Aungsuseewang on 148 in the Girls' B Division at the New Course.

Hailey was the only golfer in the 97-player field with a red number yesterday.

LEADERBOARD (TOP TWO)