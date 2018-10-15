Love awaits Garcia at SMBC Singapore Open

Golf fans in Singapore are set to see an extension of the Ryder Cup rivalry at next year's SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club, with the United States' Davis Love III meeting Sergio Garcia again.

Love, 54, will be making his maiden trip to Singapore for the Jan 17-20 tournament, which will have a prize purse of at least US$1 million (S$1.37m). Spaniard Garcia is the defending champion.

Said Love: "I have seen that players such as Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth had a good week when they were in Singapore. So, I'm excited to come over and compete."

Love, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last year, added that he will be seeking advice from friends who have played at the Serapong course.

Admitting that the US had a dismal outing at last month's Ryder Cup, where they lost 17½-10½ to Team Europe, Love, one of the US vice-captains, joked that he is tired of watching Garcia, who played a role in Europe's win.

He said: "For Sergio? I am tired of watching him... But I have gotten to be friends (with him) over the years... He is just a great player and he rises to the occasion."

