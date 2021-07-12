Matsuyama pulls out of British Open due to Covid

The British Open golf Championship field took two hits over the weekend as reigning US Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson withdrew ahead of this Thursday's start at Royal St George.

Matsuyama, who tested positive for Covid-19 after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 2, won't travel due to UK health protocols.

The reigning Masters champion has remained quarantined since and hasn't shown symptoms, but continues to test positive on swab tests.

He added that he will focus on the Tokyo Olympics, which begins its golf competition on July 29.