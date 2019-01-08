McIlroy fades as Schauffele claims title in Hawaii

A subdued Rory McIlroy said he would remain patient, after another disappointing final round scuppered his chances of victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The four-time Major champion, playing for the first time in Maui, seemed set to put the heat on overnight leader Gary Woodland but once again failed to deliver in the final pairing, a one-under 72 the worst score of the top-10 finishers.

Xander Schauffele, who flew under the radar until an eagle at the ninth, slipped through for victory and his course record-equalling 62 was 10 strokes better than McIlroy's round.