Michelle Liu, 12, to become youngest starter at Canadian Women's Open

Amateur golfer Michelle Liu hasn't yet hit her teens, and says it's "crazy" to think she'll be teeing it up today in the Canadian Women's Open.

Liu, 12, qualified for this week's tournament at Magna Golf Club near Toronto via last month's Canadian Women's Amateur Championship.

She'll become the youngest to compete in the 47-year history of the event, breaking the mark set by fellow Canadian Brooke Henderson who was 14 when she made her debut in 2012.

"I look up to Brooke Henderson, just because she's a great player, great personality, Canadian," Liu said of the defending champion whom she met on the driving range on Monday.

"I took a picture with her."

Asked if she was finding her first professional tournament "a bit of a crazy experience", Liu said that was "a good word for it".

"I would say I've got to play with some really nice, really good LPGA players," she said.

"Christina Kim, M.J. (Hur), and all of them. I really learnt something from them..."

Although she's enjoying the experience of meeting players she has long admired, and signing autographs for new fans, Liu was expecting a demanding week.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge to be able to focus and keep my mind on each and every shot," she said.

"I know there are a lot of great players here... I was 95 out of the top-100 players, so it's going to be pretty hard.