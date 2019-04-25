Michelle Wie takes break to nurse persistent wrist injury

Michelle Wie withdrew from the LPGA Los Angeles Open on Tuesday and said she will be sidelined indefinitely to recover from right-hand injuries.

Wie, who had also pulled out from her HSBC Women's World Championship title defence in Singapore last month, said she was shutting down because of wrist pain.

The American returned at this year's first major tournament, the ANA Inspiration, earlier this month but missed the cut. She also missed the cut at last week's LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

She met with doctors on Monday and announced on Tuesday that she will be focusing on her health, without giving a timetable for her LPGA return.