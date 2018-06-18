Mickelson admits hitting moving ball

US Golf Association (USGA) officials found themselves under fire for opting not to disqualify Phil Mickelson after the five-time Major champion deliberately hit a moving ball during the third round of the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The incident happened on the 13th green at Shinnecock Hills in what the American said was a deliberate action to "take advantage of the rules" - a comment that did not sit well with some ex-players.