Mickelson admits hitting moving ball
US Golf Association (USGA) officials found themselves under fire for opting not to disqualify Phil Mickelson after the five-time Major champion deliberately hit a moving ball during the third round of the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The incident happened on the 13th green at Shinnecock Hills in what the American said was a deliberate action to "take advantage of the rules" - a comment that did not sit well with some ex-players.
Controversy occurred as Mickelson missed a short downhill putt and his ball continued to trickle away from the cup, aided by gravity and a strong tailwind. Rather than waiting for it to stop, he hit it back up the slope when it was still moving and it came to rest above the hole. - AFP
