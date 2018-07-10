Mickelson calls penalty on himself

Phil Mickelson, criticised after he absorbed a two-shot penalty for an intentional rules violation at the US Open, was on the wrong side of golf's rules again at the Greenbrier Classic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The five-time major champion called a two-stroke penalty on himself after he tamped down some long grass with his foot in front of the tee box on the seventh hole.

As he stepped back to make his tee shot, Mickelson said to others in his group: "I'm not sure what I just did was legal."

Mickelson, who started the day nine shots off the pace, took a double bogey at the seventh and carded a four-over 74, which also included a triple bogey at the 18th. He finished at 279 and tied for 65th place.