Molinari named European Golfer of the Year

Francesco Molinari won the European Tour's Golfer of the Year award on Monday to cap a memorable year for the Italian.

Molinari became the first Italian to win a Major when he clinched the British Open at Carnoustie earlier this year.

That followed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and a maiden PGA Tour title in the Quicken Loans National.

The 36-year-old was also the first European player to compile a perfect 5-0 record in the Ryder Cup as he won his singles match in the hosts' victory over the United States.