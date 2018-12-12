Molinari named European Golfer of the Year
Francesco Molinari won the European Tour's Golfer of the Year award on Monday to cap a memorable year for the Italian.
Molinari became the first Italian to win a Major when he clinched the British Open at Carnoustie earlier this year.
That followed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and a maiden PGA Tour title in the Quicken Loans National.
The 36-year-old was also the first European player to compile a perfect 5-0 record in the Ryder Cup as he won his singles match in the hosts' victory over the United States.
Molinari rounded off a remarkable year by becoming the first Italian to win the Race to Dubai last month, holding off Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2017 Race to Dubai champion Fleetwood to finish the year as the European Tour's number one. - AFP
