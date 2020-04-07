New dates for three golf Majors

Three US-based Major golf championships announced rescheduled 2020 dates yesterday, in the wake of the British Open being called off until next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Championship is now scheduled for Aug 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco. It was postponed from May.

The US Open was rescheduled from June to Sept 17-20, with the Ryder Cup to be contested one week later at Whistling Straits as scheduled.

The Masters, which was to have been played this week at Augusta National, has been rescheduled for Nov 12-15.

The British Open, due to be played at Royal St George's from July 16-19, will still be played at the same venue next year, golf's governing body the R&A announced yesterday.

Like the Wimbledon tennis championships, it is the first time that the British Open has been cancelled since World War II.