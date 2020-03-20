Olympic rankings cut-off no good for Asians
The Olympics going ahead in Tokyo this year is "highly unlikely", the boss of Asian golf told AFP, and proceeding as planned could cost players the chance to qualify.
With the prospect of scarcely any competition before the Olympic rankings cut-off on June 22, Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant said it would be harsh on players from unheralded golf nations.
"Our plan initially was to have about 16 or 17 tournaments before the Olympic cut-off," Cho said. "Today, we probably have only about four or five Asian Tour players eligible for the Olympics." - AFP
