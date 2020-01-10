Olympics the next target for world No. 1 Ko Jin Young

The past two years have been nothing short of phenomenal for women's world No. 1 golfer Ko Jin Young.

The South Korean went from LPGA Rookie of the Year in 2018 to the Rolex Player of the Year in 2019.

Last year, the 24-year-old, who won two Majors and four other tournaments, also snagged the Vare Trophy for the season's lowest scoring average and the Rolex Annika Major Award for having the most outstanding record in the season's five Majors.

Not surprisingly, she also won the most prize money - US$2.77 million (S$3.74m).

Ko, who will be in Singapore for the HSBC Women's World Championship from Feb 27 to March 1, is hoping to stay on the same trajectory this year.

She said in a media release: "It's been a great two seasons ... I look forward to hopefully competing in the Tokyo Olympics and achieving what I have been dreaming of for so many years."

Ko, who finished third at last year's HSBC Women's World Championship, can't wait to set foot on Sentosa's New Tanjong Course again.

She said: "Course condition has been great and the sponsors and volunteers have been perfect. I look forward to playing at Sentosa this year."