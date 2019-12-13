Park Sung Hyun returns to defend HSBC Women's World C'ship title

World No. 2 golfer Park Sung Hyun has confirmed that she will be returning to Singapore to defend her HSBC Women's World Championship title at Sentosa's New Tanjong Course from Feb 27-March 1 next year.

The South Korean, 26, had won the title in March after a final-day eight-under 64 helped her pip Australia's Minjee Lee by two shots.

Park said: "I'm excited to return to Singapore next year to defend my title at the HSBC Women's World Championship...

"It was an exhilarating final day this year and I managed to put in a strong final round to take the championship.

"The HSBC Women's World Championship is one of my favourite events on the tour and it always feels like one of the Majors because of the calibre of competition.

"I was lucky to have a lot of support out on course this year, so I'm looking forward to seeing the fans and getting back out next February."

Since her victory in March, Park also clinched the NW Arkansas Championship and finished second in the Women's PGA Championship in June.

Looking ahead to the tournament, HSBC Singapore CEO Tony Cripps said: "Sung Hyun is a special talent and a wonderful ambassador for the game...

"Hosting this tournament in one of HSBC's most important international hubs showcases our firm commitment to Singapore and women in sport."

Further endorsing the tag of Asia's Major, host venue Sentosa Golf Club was voted the World's Best Golf Club at the annual World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi at the end of October.

Early-bird tickets are on sale at www.hsbcgolf.com/womens