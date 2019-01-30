R&A defends rule that earned Li penalty in Dubai

The R&A has defended a new rule that cost defending Dubai Desert Classic champion Li Haotong of China a two-stroke penalty at the final hole of the tournament on Sunday.

According to the rule, one of a raft of changes introduced on Jan 1, caddies are no longer allowed to stand directly behind their player and help with alignment.

The rule states that, "once the player begins taking a stance for the stroke, and until the stroke is made, the player's caddie must not deliberately stand on or close to an extension of the line of play behind the ball for any reason".

Li was penalised when his caddie, who had been standing behind him, moved to the side after he had started to take his stance for a putt.

The penalty turned a birdie into a bogey at the par-five 18th and led European Tour CEO Keith Pelley to call for a reassessment of the new rule.

"Let me state initially that, under the new Rules of Golf... the decision made by our referees was correct," Pelley said.

"It is my strong belief, however, that the fact there is no discretion available to our referees when implementing rulings such as this is wrong and should be addressed immediately."