Rookie Long pips Mickelson, Hadwin for first title
Golf rookie Adam Long birdied the final hole to edge out Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke to collect his first PGA Tour victory at the Desert Classic in southern California yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The three had been tied before Long sank a 14-foot putt to shoot a seven-under 65 and prevail with a 26-under 262 in his sixth appearance on the PGA Tour.
Mickelson (69), who had led the first three rounds at La Quinta Country Club, and Canadian Hadwin (67) finished at 25 under.
Meanwhile, Ji Eun Hee won the LPGA Tournament of Champions yesterday, firing a one-under 70 for a two-shot triumph over fellow South Korean Lee Mi Rim.
On a day when gusty winds made life more difficult at the Four Seasons Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Ji shook off two opening bogeys to seize her fifth LPGA title. - AFP
