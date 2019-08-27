Rory McIlroy banks $21m with Tour Championship victory

Victory at the Tour Championship in Atlanta yesterday morning (Singapore time) will not completely erase the disappointment of a futile season at the Majors for Rory McIlroy, but it may be worth far more than the US$15 million (S$20.8m) he received for winning the FedEx Cup.

McIlroy emphatically outdid Americans Brooks Koepka, the world No. 1, and Xander Schauffele with a closing four-under 66 at East Lake. He finished at 18 under, four shots ahead of Schauffele, to claim the season-long FedEx Cup for the second time on the PGA Tour after his 2016 victory.

THIRD WIN

"Going up against the No. 1 player in the world today... To play like that and get the win, win the FedEx Cup, it's awesome," McIlroy said.

The Northern Irishman's third win of the year followed triumphs at the Players Championship and Canadian Open. His Major results were disappointing, however, particularly a missed cut at the British Open in his homeland at Royal Portrush.

"To win three times is awesome," he said.