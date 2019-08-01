Rory McIlroy to join Tiger Woods for Zozo Championship in Japan

Former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy will join 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods at Japan's first PGA Tour tournament later this year, organisers announced yesterday.

Woods had already confirmed his participation, but McIlroy's addition considerably brightens the star power at the US$9.75 million (S$13.4m) Zozo Championship in October.

"I know golf fans in Japan are very supportive and knowledgeable of the game, and it'll be really cool and fun for the PGA Tour players to perform in front of them for the first time," the Northern Ireland star, 30, said in a press release.

"In my career, I've won all around the world and it'll be an achievement if I can register my first title in Japan."

McIlroy, the world No. 3, is currently ranked second on the FedExCup points list.