Rory McIlroy seals WGC-HSBC Champions title

Rory McIlroy sank a two-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in a play-off with American Xander Schauffele in Shanghai yesterday.

After defending champion Schauffele birdied the par-five 18th of the final round to tie in regulation, McIlroy prevailed in sudden death.

He struck a towering four-iron from 225 yards to within 20 feet of the pin to set up a two-putt birdie that Schauffele, whose drive had ended in the rough, could not match with his 10-foot birdie opportunity.

McIlroy carded a four-under 68 in an exciting final round at Sheshan International Golf Club, while Schauffele had a 66 in what turned into a battle royale in front of a massive gallery.

The pair had finished at 19-under 269, two shots ahead of South African Louis Oosthuizen.

The victory was the 27th worldwide by McIlroy, a total that includes four Majors.