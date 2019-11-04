Rory McIlroy seals WGC-HSBC Champions title
Rory McIlroy sank a two-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in a play-off with American Xander Schauffele in Shanghai yesterday.
After defending champion Schauffele birdied the par-five 18th of the final round to tie in regulation, McIlroy prevailed in sudden death.
He struck a towering four-iron from 225 yards to within 20 feet of the pin to set up a two-putt birdie that Schauffele, whose drive had ended in the rough, could not match with his 10-foot birdie opportunity.
McIlroy carded a four-under 68 in an exciting final round at Sheshan International Golf Club, while Schauffele had a 66 in what turned into a battle royale in front of a massive gallery.
The pair had finished at 19-under 269, two shots ahead of South African Louis Oosthuizen.
The victory was the 27th worldwide by McIlroy, a total that includes four Majors.
The 30-year-old Northern Irishman has also won three of the four events that comprise the World Golf Championships series, with only the Mexico Championship, where he came second this year, missing from his resume. - REUTERS
