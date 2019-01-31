Golf

Rose, McIlroy set for Bay Hill event

Jan 31, 2019 06:00 am

World No. 1 Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy were named yesterday as early entrants into this year's 41st Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, the world No. 8, won the US PGA event at Bay Hill in Orlando last year, while England's Rose finished third.

The winner at Bay Hill receives a three-year spot on the PGA Tour instead of the usual two years and this year it debuts as part of the British Open qualifying series, with three spots available for leading top-10 finishers not already qualified for the year's final Major. - AFP

Kanphanitnan Muangkhumsakul.
Golf

Kanphanitnan leads HSBC Women's World C'ship qualifiers

