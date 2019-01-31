Rose, McIlroy set for Bay Hill event
World No. 1 Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy were named yesterday as early entrants into this year's 41st Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Northern Irishman McIlroy, the world No. 8, won the US PGA event at Bay Hill in Orlando last year, while England's Rose finished third.
The winner at Bay Hill receives a three-year spot on the PGA Tour instead of the usual two years and this year it debuts as part of the British Open qualifying series, with three spots available for leading top-10 finishers not already qualified for the year's final Major. - AFP
