Ryder Cup winner Casey to take part in SMBC Open

Another member of the victorious European team who won the Ryder Cup in September last year will strut his stuff at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course later this month.

Englishman Paul Casey will be in town for the US$1 million (S$1.37 million) SMBC Singapore Open from Jan 17-20, joining fellow Team Europe star Sergio Garcia in confirming his participation.

Defending champion and 2017 Masters winner Garcia, 38, had said in September that he will make his third successive appearance in Singapore.

Other high-profile players who will be teeing off at Serapong include American great Davis Love III and rising English star Matthew Fitzpatrick.