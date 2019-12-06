Sean Lee, Lee Jihyun bag top honours

Singapore's Sean Lee and South Korea's Lee Jihyun were yesterday named the overall best gross boy and girl respectively at the 28th Junior Invitational Golf Championship (JIGC) at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Sean, 16, ended his three-round campaign at the Bukit Course with a two-under 211 after a 72, while Jihyun, also 16, finished with three shots more.

A total of 88 junior golfers took part, with 45 from Singapore.

The JIGC is a World Amateur Golf Ranking event which has propelled several junior golfers to professional level.