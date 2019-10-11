Sir Frenchie ticks all the boxes in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ARABIAN SNIPER makes his local debut and it would not be a surprise were he to win.

(2) DIVINE LAW ran well enough when third last time out and can contest the finish in this weak field.

(3) LE WARRIOR has pace and could like this course and distance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) FALCON ROCK is holding his form well and could play a major role.

(2) ALPINE GLACIER makes his local debut after a break. He does have stable jockey Greg Cheyne on, so could be the one.

(4) HIGH DEFINITION is battling to regain some winning form but might place.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) HALLO ROSIE is battling to win but could play a minor role.

(2) COIN MISTRESS showed good improvement last time out and has a winning chance.

(4) ASCENDING HEIGHTS did a bit better in her second start and can go even closer this time.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) SILVARI continues to hold her form. She is battling to win but could have found a field that suits her.

(2) CONVENTION is also battling to win but may find this tough.

(4) CABALLE tries a lot further and this could suit her. She has a winning chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) HARD CORE has been a bit disappointing since his local debut but does have a winning chance.

(2) RECONNAISSANCE makes her local debut after a break and could improve.

(3) SPIRIT OF SONG was only caught late last time out but can go one better with a patient ride.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) SIR FRENCHIE has been doing very well for his trainer Yvette Bremner and he was full of running when winning his latest start. He should be the one to beat.

(2) DUTCH PHILIP could like this longer distance and could do better than his last run.

(3) EXELERO is a bit hit and miss recently but could place .

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(1) RUBY DAWN won full of running last time out and could follow up in this line-up but it is a competitive field.

(3) TUYUCA is probably a bit better than her last and might play a minor role.

(4) REBEL WILSON is holding form and should contest the finish yet again.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) DUBULA is one of three Alan Greeff-trained runners in this race and all three of them have a winning chance.

(2) OPEN FIRE has improved of late and is now looking for a hat-trick of wins.

(3) SEVILLE has made good improvement with blinkers and can go close.