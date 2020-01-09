SMBC Singapore Open named Best Event on Asian Tour

Last year's SMBC Singapore Open was named the Best Event on Tour at the Asian Tour Awards night in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

This is the second time that the golfing event has picked up the accolade, following its previous win in 2017.

Players also voted Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course as the Best Golf Course on Tour, meaning it was a clean sweep of titles.

"This is a tremendous honour for everyone involved as the players vote for these awards and we are extremely grateful," said Patrick Feizal Joyce, Lagardere Sports' senior vice-president for golf, Asia.

"It is especially pleasing to win this for the second time and we congratulate our friends at Sentosa Golf Club for earning the Best Golf Course Award."

This year's edition, which takes place from Jan 16-19, features England's Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson from Sweden and American Matt Kuchar - the gold, silver and bronze medallists respectively at the 2016 Rio Olympics.