SMBC Singapore Open postponed to 2022
This year's SMBC Singapore Open has been postponed to next January, organisers of the US$1 million (S$1.33m) golf event announced yesterday.
Patrick Feizal Joyce, senior vice-president, golf, APAC, of organisers Sportfive, said SMBC, Singapore Tourism Board and Sentosa Golf Club were extremely supportive of the various operational options.
He added: "Ultimately public health and safety remain the highest priority for us and due to the evolving nature of the Covid-19 situation around the world, we felt it would be prudent for us to stay patient and work towards holding the next edition in 2022."
This postponement came a day after ATP and Sport Singapore announced that the Republic will host its first ATP 250 tennis tournament at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena from Feb 22-28, which could see participation from some of the top men's tennis players.
