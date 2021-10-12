South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young breaks Tiger Woods’ bogey-free record

South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young wrote her name in the LPGA Tour record book not once, but twice, yesterday morning (Singapore time) as she secured a wire-to-wire victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

Ko's five-under 66 lifted her to 18 under for a four-shot victory over Germany's Caroline Masson. It was Ko's 14th straight round in the 60s, tying Annika Sorenstam's LPGA record.

What's more, Ko went 114 straight holes without a bogey or worse until she bogeyed No. 17 in the last round.

It's the longest such streak on record for either the LPGA or US PGA Tour, breaking Tiger Woods' mark of 110 bogey-free holes. Ko said a bogey-free round was her goal, but she wasn't necessarily thinking about the records in play and the names attached to them.

"I just focus, despite the others like Tiger Woods or Annika Sorenstam," said the 26-year-old. "I'm just trying to have fun on the course with my caddie and the other players."