Spieth rues missed chance

Defending champion Jordan Spieth said a "brain fart" cost him a double bogey on the 15th hole and took the wind out of his sails in the first round of the British Open yesterday.

The 24-year-old American - bidding to become the first golfer to retain the Claret Jug since Irishman Padraig Harrington in 2008 - went to the 15th tee at three under par.

However, by the time he walked off the 18th at Carnoustie, he was signing for a one-over 72 to lie six shots off clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner, one of his housemates for the week.

Spieth, who has not won since his victory at Royal Birkdale last July, admitted he had missed an opportunity to throw down a gauntlet.

"Yeah, it felt like a missed opportunity," said Spieth.

"I felt like I was really going well. I had a nice par save after driving it in the bunker on six.

"Other than that, it was very stress-free. It was just a clean round of golf. I've done a bit of that this year, just the decision making that's cost me."

Spieth, who charged through the pack on the final day of this year's Masters with a sublime 64 to finish in third, said it was frustrating as he had committed the same errors which have plagued his game this season.

"The misses towards the end were the exact misses that I've been having and I'm working away from," he said.

"The problem was on the second shot (at the 15th), I should have hit enough club to reach the front of the green, and even if it goes 20 yards over the green, it's an easy up-and-down.

"That's what I would consider as significant advantage for me is recognising where the misses are, and I just had a brain fart, and I missed it into the location where the only pot bunker where I could actually get in trouble, and it plugged deep into it."