Suzann Pettersen is Europe’s heroine in 14.5-13.5 win over the US

Europe's women reclaimed the Solheim Cup in the most thrilling fashion imaginable yesterday morning (Singapore time), with Norway's Suzann Pettersen sealing a 14.5-13.5 win over the United States with the final putt of the three-day battle around Gleneagles.

With the final day beginning level at 8-8, Juli Inkster's Americans edged their way towards the 14 points they required to keep their hands on the trophy.

They needed just a half-point from the last three of singles matches, but Europe, who last won it in 2013, staged a remarkable fightback.

Anna Nordqvist finished off Morgan Pressel 4&3 to close the gap to a point at about the same time that Bronte Law drilled in a 20-foot birdie on the 16th to go two-up on Ally McDonald.

Law duly completed a 2&1 victory on the 17th and sprinted down the 18th fairway just in time to see Pettersen, a surprise pick by Europe captain Catriona Matthew, hole an eight-foot birdie putt after a sensational approach shot.

Moments before, Pettersen's opponent Marina Alex had a birdie putt which would have guaranteed the half point that would have been enough to deny Europe.

It rolled by, however, and in suffocating tension, Pettersen sized up her putt before sending the ball straight into the middle of the cup, sparking delirium around the course.

"Just unbelievable! There's never been a better moment," a breathless Matthew said.

Pettersen, 38, was originally selected as a vice-captain after taking time out in November 2017 to have a baby. She returned this year and made her ninth Solheim Cup appearance.

"It's all just a big blur," Pettersen said.

"In my wildest dream, I never thought I'd do this...This is just a fantastic win for the team."

The Norwegian also took time to announce her retirement.