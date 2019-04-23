Taiwan’s Pan pips Kuchar for 1st PGA victory

Taiwan's Pan Cheng-tsung held steady when it counted and won his first PGA Tour tournament with a one-stroke victory over Matt Kuchar, as world No. 1 Dustin Johnson stumbled badly on the back nine at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Pan, who goes by the initials C.T., collected a birdie and two pars on his last three holes to shoot a four-under 67 and end a tense final round at 12-under 272.

Kuchar, finishing ahead of Pan, used a birdie at the last to also shoot 67 and waited as Pan, ranked 113 in the world, held steady at the end.

Patrick Cantlay (69), Scott Piercy (69) and Ireland's Shane Lowry (70) tied for third at 10 under.