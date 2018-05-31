Tiger can still beat my record, says Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus believes Tiger Woods can still overhaul his record of 18 Major championship victories.

Woods last won a Major almost exactly 10 years ago, when he battled to a memorable play-off win at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines in Southern California.

That victory left him four shy of Nicklaus' tally of 18 Majors, a target that has looked increasingly beyond Woods in recent years during long injury layoffs.

However, Nicklaus, who will host this week's Memorial tournament in Ohio, said he is convinced Woods can win Majors again after playing with him on Monday at Shinnecock Hills, the venue for the 2018 US Open.

"He's a tough competitor and he's still driven, so that's why I would never count him out,"said the 79-year-old Nicklaus.