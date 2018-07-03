Tiger ends fourth after a final 66
Tiger Woods produced his best final round since 2012 for a fourth-place finish yesterday morning (Singapore time) at the US PGA Quicken Loans National, a new putter reviving his game ahead of the British Open.
The 14-time major champion fired a four-under 66 at TPC Potomac, his lowest final-round score since a 63 at the 2012 CIMB Classic at Kuala Lumpur.
Francesco Molinari clinched his first PGA Tour title in style, carding 62 to finish at 21-under 259. Woods was 10 strokes behind. - AFP
