Tiger to tweak schedule for packed 2019 season

Tiger Woods intends to modify his tournament schedule, as a condensed season is coming up.

Next year, there will be one big tournament every month, starting with the WGC-Mexico Championship in February.

It will be followed by the Players Championship in March, the US Masters in April, the PGA Championship in May and the US Open and British Open in June and July respectively.

"There's literally a big event every single month, so physically, I've got to be in better shape than I was last year," said Woods, ahead of this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, an event he hosts.

The 14-time Major winner admitted to being exhausted during a busy end to his comeback season.

Woods enjoyed a strong finish on his return to golf following spinal-fusion surgery last year, playing in 18 PGA Tour events - the most he has been involved in since 2012.

But he realised it was a mistake to take on such a heavy schedule, participating in seven events in the final nine weeks.

"I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year," said the former world No. 1, who turns 43 on Dec 30.

Woods said he was fatigued by the time they played the Ryder Cup in September, when America lost to Europe.

That came a month after he won the Tour Championship, capping a stretch in which he posted five top-10 finishes over eight tournaments.

"I played all my good tournaments when I had time off and I felt rested," he said.