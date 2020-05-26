Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning oust Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

Tiger Woods says while his surgically repaired back may never be 10-out-of-10 again, it won't stop him from being healthy and ready to go when the US PGA Tour starts again.

Woods, 44, says he has been able to use the down time during the Covid-19 pandemic to get himself in shape for an expected condensed fall golf season.

"It is going to be interesting," he said during a four-man charity golf tournament in Florida yesterday morning (Singapore time). I am used to trying to peak for Majors in April, May, June and July, forever.

"Now this (Covid-19) has changed everything. It is fluid. It is on the fly."

Asked to rate how his back feels on a scale of one to 10, he said: "Well, let's just say 10 is not what it used to be."

US PGA stars Woods and Phil Mickelson and two NFL quarterback legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in an entertaining made-for-television charity golf event that raised US$20 million (S$28.5m) for coronavirus relief efforts.

Woods, who paired with Manning, showed no rust as they held off a back-nine rally from Mickelson and Brady for a one-up victory in the 18-hole match play format.