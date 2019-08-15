Tiger Woods back from back pain

Tiger Woods says he is ready to play golf again this week after the former world No. 1 withdrew from last week's Northern Trust due to back pain.

Woods arrived on Tuesday at Medinah, Illinois, the venue for this week's BMW Championship, and said he would play in the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

"I feel good," Woods told Golfweek. "Feel a lot better than I felt last week. Felt good this morning so I thought I'd give it a go."

Woods, 43, said he would get treatment, but would not hit any golf balls.