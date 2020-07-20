Tiger Woods: Back's better but my game needs to be sharper

Tiger Woods said his back was feeling better, but his game remained a little out of sorts after carding a third-round one-under 71 at the Memorial Tournament in steamy Dublin, Ohio, yesterday morning (Singapore time), leaving him 11 shots off the overnight leaders.

Competing in a PGA Tour event for the first time in five months, Woods has looked both good and bad with a second-round four-over 76 on Saturday morning, sandwiched between 71s.

A five-time champion on the Jack Nicklaus designed Muirfield Village layout, Woods said his troublesome back was an issue during a plodding second round.

Yet he complained of a general lack of competitive sharpness as his bid for a record-breaking 83rd Tour title drifted out of sight.

"I was moving better today and felt like I did the first day, and consequently I could make the passes at the golf ball like I did the first day," Woods said. "Unfortunately, I didn't make any putts today.

"I think that getting back into the flow and competing again and playing at this level, I hadn't done that in a while."

With better range of motion to his back, Woods mixed four birdies with three bogies yesterday morning, avoiding the mistakes from a day before, like a double-bogey on the par-four opening hole.