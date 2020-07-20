Golf

Tiger Woods: Back's better but my game needs to be sharper

Tiger Woods. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 20, 2020 06:00 am

Tiger Woods said his back was feeling better, but his game remained a little out of sorts after carding a third-round one-under 71 at the Memorial Tournament in steamy Dublin, Ohio, yesterday morning (Singapore time), leaving him 11 shots off the overnight leaders.

Competing in a PGA Tour event for the first time in five months, Woods has looked both good and bad with a second-round four-over 76 on Saturday morning, sandwiched between 71s.

A five-time champion on the Jack Nicklaus designed Muirfield Village layout, Woods said his troublesome back was an issue during a plodding second round.

Yet he complained of a general lack of competitive sharpness as his bid for a record-breaking 83rd Tour title drifted out of sight.

"I was moving better today and felt like I did the first day, and consequently I could make the passes at the golf ball like I did the first day," Woods said. "Unfortunately, I didn't make any putts today.

"I think that getting back into the flow and competing again and playing at this level, I hadn't done that in a while."

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods has won the US Open in 2000, 2002 and 2008.
With better range of motion to his back, Woods mixed four birdies with three bogies yesterday morning, avoiding the mistakes from a day before, like a double-bogey on the par-four opening hole.

Jon Rahm was four shots clear at the top of the leaderboard, setting himself up for a run at the world No. 1 spot. - REUTERS

