Tiger Woods discharged from hospital
Tiger Woods has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last month.
In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, the 15-time Major champion thanked hospital staff who cared for him following the accident on Feb 23.
"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," said the 45-year-old. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."
Woods needed a rod, screws and pins inserted into his lower right leg after the accident. - AFP
