Tiger Woods has mellowed, now one of the boys, says Rory McIlroy

Oct 31, 2019 06:00 am

Rory McIlroy believes Tiger Woods is reaping the benefits of a more "mellow" approach to life, after the American secured a historic 82nd US PGA Tour win at the Zozo Championship in Japan earlier this week.

McIlroy, who finished tied third, said he had seen up close how Woods, 43, has changed as a person during a career punctuated by high-profile personal issues.

"He's opened up a lot the last few years," McIlroy, 30, said on the eve of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

"I've seen in the private moments who he is as a person and what a great dad he is."

That more open and approachable manner has been noted by Woods' fellow professionals, said McIlroy.

"Previously in his career, he didn't take the camaraderie or being one of the guys as seriously as he does now as he transitions to this latter part of his career. He's definitely mellowed." - AFP

Sentosa Golf Club is on top of the world
Singapore

Sentosa Golf Club named World's Best Golf Club

