Tiger Woods may pick himself for Presidents cup team
US Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods said yesterday morning (Singapore time) he may select himself to play for the team in December, but he would need to see how sharp his game is before that.
Woods was not among the top-eight players to automatically qualify for the squad after he finished 13th on the points list. But he has the power to name himself to the roster with one of the four captain's picks for the event at Royal Melbourne.
"My job as the captain is to put together the best team possible, to try to put together the best 12 guys," he said. - AFP
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri diagnosed with pneumonia
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is undergoing treatment for pneumonia, the Italian giants said on Monday.
Sarri, a chain-smoking 60-year-old who was appointed in June to replace Massimiliano Allegri, went down with flu last week and missed Saturday's friendly against third-tier Triestina.
Juventus said that Sarri was at the club's training centre on Monday "where he coordinated the work of his staff" but did not conduct training on the pitch.
But they did not say if Sarri would take charge of the team for their Serie A opener at Parma on Saturday. - REUTERS
Soh Rui Yong willing to talk to Singapore Athletics
National marathoner Soh Rui Yong said yesterday he is willing to meet governing body Singapore Athletics (SA) to try and settle their dispute, which stems from him not being selected for this year's SEA Games in the Philippines.
However, the two-time SEA Games champion has requested SA executive director Malik Aljunied not be present during the meeting.
Soh, represented by Clarence Lun of Foxwood LLC, has separately through his lawyers issued a claim of defamation against Malik. Both legal letters were dated Aug 19.
