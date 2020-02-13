Tiger Woods mulling approach from proposed Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods said he has "delved into the details" of a proposed Premier Golf League (PGL), after being approached by its organisers.

The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments - each with prize money of US$10 million (S$13.9m) - and feature 48 of the game's top players.

There would be an individual US$2m top prize at each event, as well as team prize money.

"My team have delved into the details of it and trying to figure it out," Woods told reporters on Tuesday at Riviera Country Club ahead of today's Genesis Invitational.

"There's a lot of information that we're still looking at."

Organisers are aiming to draw the top players from the US and European PGA Tours, but it's not yet clear how players could compete on the new circuit and maintain their ties with the Tours that made them stars.

In releasing plans for the league, the World Golf Group said it was their intention "to work with, rather than challenge, existing tours".

But Golf Channel reported that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had sent a letter to players saying in the Tour's opinion the proposed league schedule is in conflict with the PGA Tour.

He noted that PGA Tour members are restricted to a limited number of non-tour "conflicting events" per season.

SCUPPER PLANS

PGA Tour regulations also state that a member "cannot have a financial interest in another player", a rule that could scupper PGL team ownership by any player who wants to maintain US Tour membership.

Meanwhile, Woods, who is still in disbelief over the death of retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, is hoping for a landmark win at Riviera.

The American superstar has come up empty in 12 appearances there, but a win this week would see Woods earn a record-setting 83rd US PGA Tour title.

"It has been mentioned," he said with a grin.

The 15-time Major champion, who said he grew up a "die-hard Lakers fan," also spoke of the Jan 26 helicopter crash, which killed nine people including Bryant and his daughter Gianna.