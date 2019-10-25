Tiger Woods roars back to joint lead after horrid start

Tiger Woods got off to a horrific start, before roaring back with nine birdies in 15 holes to share the inaugural Zozo Championship lead in Japan yesterday as world golf No. 2 Rory McIlroy struggled.

Woods, three over after three holes, bounced back in stunning fashion with a back nine of 29 and a six-under round of 64 to top the leaderboard alongside US Open champion Gary Woodland.

"I certainly was not expecting to shoot six-under par after that start," admitted Woods. "It was ugly early and it was nice to be able to flip it. Now I'm in a position where we're going to have a long, long weekend of a lot of golf. Hopefully, I can keep it going."

The American duo take a one-shot lead over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai City.

Woodland, who won his first Major at Pebble Beach in June, never looked troubled in a blemish-free round with six birdies.