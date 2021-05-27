Tiger Woods seen without walking boot
Tiger Woods popped up on Instagram on Monday, as a Florida girl who is fighting cancer posted a photo of herself with the golf superstar after meeting him at a football park.
The 45-year-old, who suffered severe leg injuries in a one-car crash in California in February, was on crutches with a compression stocking but no walking boot on his right leg.
The photo was posted by 10-year-old Luna Perrone, who calls herself in her Instagram profile "One tough girl battling Ewing's Sarcoma (rare bone cancer)" .
She wrote: "He told me to 'stay strong' which has always been my goal." - AFP
Anthony Davis, LeBron James shine as the LA Lakers rebound
Anthony Davis amassed 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated hosts Phoenix Suns 109-102 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to even their first-round Western Conference playoff series at one game each.
LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as the champions held off a Suns rally to rebound from a 99-90 loss in Game 1. "We're getting better each game," Davis said of partnership with James. "The more we step on the floor together, the better we'll get."
Devin Booker, who made his play-off debut in Game 1, scored 31 points for the Suns. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now