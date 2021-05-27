Tiger Woods seen without walking boot

Tiger Woods popped up on Instagram on Monday, as a Florida girl who is fighting cancer posted a photo of herself with the golf superstar after meeting him at a football park.

The 45-year-old, who suffered severe leg injuries in a one-car crash in California in February, was on crutches with a compression stocking but no walking boot on his right leg.

The photo was posted by 10-year-old Luna Perrone, who calls herself in her Instagram profile "One tough girl battling Ewing's Sarcoma (rare bone cancer)" .